Tanzania: Boost for Zanzibar Blue Economy

ZANZIBAR's blue economy initiatives received a huge boost on Wednesday after the Isles government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a multimillion dollars fishing port, which is expected to bring major changes in the blue economy sector.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi witnessed the signing of the deal, urging the public to utilize various opportunities that would emerge during and after the implementation of the grand project.

Dr Mwinyi said the signing of the MoU was the curtain raiser for the bright future in the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelago.

"The projects will bring a lot of fortune to each person and the country. This is the impressive beginning of our blue economy marathon," Dr Mwinyi said during the signing ceremony, which was witnessed by several dignitaries and ordinary people through live broadcast.

He added: "This is a great opportunity for us, the project is going to create direct and indirect jobs, we must therefore stay tuned to grab them," he noted.

On the side of Zanzibar, the MoU was signed by Permanent Secretaries from Zanzibar Ministries of Blue Economy and Fishing as well as Water and Energy while Mr Alan Kessler and Michael Angange signed on behalf of the Intertorco Group, the company that is set to implement the mega project.

The two officials from Intertorco Group said shortly after signing MoU that Zanzibaris should expect job opportunities and that upon the completion of the project there would be major economic changes and improved people's welfare.

They said the project aims at placing Zanzibar on Dubai and Mauritius levels as business hubs.

He said the demand for fish is increasing as tourist hotels and restaurants seek high value species such as swordfish, squid, octopus, crab, marlin, snappers, prawns, tuna and kingfish and that it is an opportunity for Zanzibar to boost the business in the area.

The investors said that the proposed components of Fish Port Complex also include deep sea fishing using modern vessels and fishing gears, development of Fish processing and canning plant as well as establishment of Fish port with 2 / 5 berths.

Development of cold storage facilities and ice making plant; International Fish auction Market; development of Organic Fertilizer (from fish waste) plant; development of fish net / gear manufacturing plant; development of Dry dock facilities; development of ship and boats assembling plant; and marine Science Institute (Unguja) and a constituent College for Dip / Cert. (Pemba) are among other components.

Twelve companies from five countries such as Norway, Germany, Spain, South Korea and the United States represented by INTERTORCO GROUP headquartered in Madrid, Spain are involved in the implementation of the project.

Last week the President also witnessed the signing of another MoU between Zanzibar government and the Oman Investment Authority for the feasibility study for the construction of Port at Mangapwani / Bumbwini, coastal villages in North Unguja Region.