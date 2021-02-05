Tanzania: Motorists to Dig Deeper as Fuel Prices Rise

MOTORISTS have to dig deeper into their pockets in this month after fuel prices increased by between 2.0 and 8.0 per cents, due to changes in global markets.

The prices for petrol and diesel, according to Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA), have increased for all consignments delivered in three ports of Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Mtwara.

The Dar retail price of petrol has increased by 2.89 per cent or 53/- a litre and diesel by 7.89 per cent or 134/-a litre while kerosene by 7.19 per cent or119/- a litre.

"Changes in local prices are mainly attributed to changes in the world oil market prices and BPS [bulk procurement system] premiums," Ewura statement said.

The petroleum sector regulator said in the statement that retail and wholesale prices of petrol and diesel in the northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara have also changed compared to last month.

Thus, the retail prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by 4.99 per cent or 91/- a litre, diesel by 4.54 per cent or 80/- per litre. Similarly, compared to last month, wholesale prices of petrol and diesel in the northern zone have increased by 90/92 a litre equals to 5.35per cent and 79/48 per litre equivalent to 4.89per cent, respectively.

However, price of kerosene in the northern zone is higher than that of petrol and diesel because the bloc is still using an old stock. "Kerosene prices shall continue to be the same [in northern zone] because there was no new consignment of the product that was received through Tanga port in January... " the statement showed.

For southern regions-Mtwara, Lindi, and Ruvuma-retail and wholesale prices also changed compared to those of last month. Motorists in southern regions will buy petrol at slight increase price by 3.89 per cent or 71/-, diesel up by 4.34 per cent or 76/-.

Similarly, wholesale prices have gone up slight by 4.16 per cent or 70/98 for a litre of petrol, and by 4.67 per cent or 75/87 for a litre of diesel.

This February, Dar es Salaam has the lowest respectively while Kigoma and Kagera with highest prices.