Tanzania: Mwinyi's 100 Days - a Glimpse of Big Reforms

opinion

President Hussein Mwinyi has demonstrated a surprisingly dynamic leadership in his first 100 days in office, placing strong emphasis on unity, accountability, hardworking and transparency.

From the day he took the oath of office, Dr Mwinyi has championed unity, regularly asking wananchi to come together as a nation and focus on development programmes.

But significantly, the former Tanzania's Minister for Defence and National Service has acted boldly against corrupt practices as he seeks to put the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelago in order.

The soft-spoken leader has never shied away from taking tough decisions in an effort to tame corruption and laziness in public offices.

A day after his inauguration, President Mwinyi hit the ground running, making an impromptu inspection tour of Malindi Port, a main gateway to Zanzibar Islands.

Mwinyi's surprise visit to the Isles' main port sought to address congestion caused by inefficient handling of cargo at the port.

Dr Mwinyi was vividly dismayed with the delay in cargo dispatch and congestion of containers at Malindi Port, the protracted Inland Container Depot (ICD) Terminal project at the Maruhubi area, a grand plan envisaged to decongest the port premises.

While at the port, President Mwinyi instructed the management to act efficiently by ensuring timely delivery of services, so as to stimulate business and eventually boost Zanzibar's economy.

His anti-corruption crusade would soon turn sour for some public office bearers. A month into his presidency, Dr Mwinyi suspended Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) Director General Sabra Issa Machano over allegations of fraudulent activities in the implementation of major government projects.

Dr Mwinyi suspended the ZSSF boss when he addressed officials and executives of the Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca) and used the platform to warn civil servants not to engage in corrupt practices.

He insisted all those implicated would be immediately suspended to pave way for the investigations.

But one of the historic feats in the early days of Dr Mwinyi is the formation of the Zanzibar's government of national Unity, (GNU).

Keen to bury political division and build a united nation, Dr Mwinyi appointed Maalim Seif Sharrif Hamad, Chairman of the main opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, as his First Vice-President.

President Mwinyi also appointed two senior ACT Wazalendo figures, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui and Omar Said Shabaab, as members of the House of Representatives.

Appointing the opposition figures to Zanzibar's Revolutionary Government is in keeping with its constitution, Article 9(3) that stresses national unity as the structure of the Isle govt.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Minister of State- Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman said President Mwinyi's 100-day in office mark great changes focusing on improving people's welfare and strengthening the Zanzibar economy.

Mr Suleiman said the 8th phase government under Dr Mwinyi has so far managed to set a road-map, which gives direction to where the country is heading.

He added that Dr Mwinyi's administration has put emphasis on accountability, discipline and observing work regulations, which altogether lead to the improved services delivery to wananchi.

The minister suggested further that the government is operating as per people's expectations and that Dr Mwinyi's first 100 days in office is a testimony that all promises and plans as stipulated in the 2020-2025 ruling party's manifesto would be implemented as required.

"We thank God for the good start, and the achievement gained so far in public offices. We want to ensure that there is no bureaucracy and corruption practices in all government offices," said Suleiman during a press conference on 100-days of the new regime.

He said Dr Mwinyi has been tough on graft, embezzlement of public funds, laziness and on issues related to environmental degradation. He said his speed and focus has led to the admirable successes within a short period of time.

"Good governance and rule of law are pillars of our government, today every civil servant is attending his/her duties and people are served accordingly without discrimination. We want every government employee to serve people with integrity and equality," the minister said.

Talking about the gender based violence, and sexual abuse, the minister said the government is reviewing some of the laws to enable the hearing of sexual offence cases to be heard and ruled within seven days.