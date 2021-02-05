Tanzania: Optimism High as Nyamirembe Port Re-Opens

Prospects for local farmers, fishermen and traders in the Lake Zone Region are expected to brighten as Nyamirembe port in Chato District, Geita Region re-opened to unlock new business and investment opportunities.

Placed in the group of cluster ports (small ports), Nyamirembe port, which recently reopened its gates and berth for marine operations after upgrading work is billed to boost domestic as well as intra-regional trade given its strategic geographical location. The port is expected to serve serving passengers using vessels plying from various islets in the Lake Victoria to Chato and the neighbouring areas and handle cargo destined to eastern DR Congo, Rwanda and Burundi. Its geographical positioning makes it an ideal port for providing an alternative route to Burigi-Chato and Rubondo tourist destinations.

The port was opened in 1960's and was placed under the East African Railway and Harbours until the first East Community (EAC) collapsed in 1977.

Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) took over the management of the ports until 1997 when they were placed under the administration of Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL). The Nyamirembe port was previously serving vessels from Mwanza, Kagera, Musoma and neighbouring countries but later stopped operations until TPA made the decision to revive it spending 4.128bn/- to build a jetty (berth) of 128 metres in length, waiting lounge, cargo shade, fence, gates and water infrastructure.

However, the terminal later underwent second phase of improvement by increasing the length of the jetty at the cost of around 800m/-. In so doing the depth at the anchorage site was deepened, allowing large ships such as 'MV Mwanza - Hapa Kazi Tu' that is currently undergoing construction to dock.

The current depth of Nyamirembe terminal is 3.5 metres during low tide and 4 metres during high tide. Records show that when MSCL was operating, some ships were docking at Nyamirembe port to load consignments of cotton and cotton seed, coffee and bananas before ferrying them to Mwanza. From other parts vessels that docked at the terminal brought other commodities such as hardware and general merchandise.

Nyamirembe port is generally viewed as the terminal that will boost business within the Lake Zone as well as boost intra-regional trade between Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda.

A distance of about 50 minute-drive from Nyamirembe port in Chato the Authority has established another cluster port known as Magarini in Muleba district, Kagera region , simplifying further an access to the two tourist destinations through Lake Victoria.

This means that by building infrastructures at the two cluster ports, tourists who prefer using marine transport, can fly up to Mwanza airport before boarding vessels that ply in Lake Victoria, disembarking at either Nyamirembe or Magarini ports.

Alternatively, tourists can access the newly established Burigi Chato National Park and Rubondo tourist destination by flying directly to Chato following the construction of GeitaChato airport or by travelling overland by tourist vehicles or buses from Mwanza City.

Besides Nyamirembe and Magarini ports the Authority has built other new small ports of Lushamba, Mtama, Kyamkwikwi and Bwigobolo to fully exploit the potential brought about by Lake Victoria.

Apart from viewing the establishment of the cluster ports from tourism perspective, the terminals including Nyamirembe Port are important in unlocking business potential that has lied unexploited for years, including securing the country.

Speaking recently exclusively on the Port, TPA Lake Zone Manager, Doreen Minja said the terminal would provide room for both small and large-scale investors, following its big space to accommodate not less than six boats, with the capacity to ferry 50 passengers each and one big ship with the capacity of carrying 200 passengers at a time.

She further clarified that port rehabilitation and construction was to ensure economic opportunities in the Lake Zone were well-utilized and that there were reliable transport and interactions of people.

According to Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL)'s acting marketing and commercial manager, Mr Philemon Bagambilana, the Company has already prepared the new route for Nyamirembe Port, using the passenger vessel - MV Clarias, which has the capacity to ferry about 216 passengers and 10 tonnes of cargo.

MV Clarias is currently undergoing maintenance, including installation of the new machinery, as among the preparations for this new route.