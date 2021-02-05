South Africa: Spooks Get Another Lashing - Concourt Rules Aspects of Eavesdropping and Spying Indeed Unlawful

analysis

South Africa's spook agency has been dealt several blows recently, with accusations surfacing in the State Capture Commission that it was totally skewered to support Jacob Zuma and his allies. Now it has been smacked again, with a Constitutional Court ruling that several surveillance issues are unlawful.

Spying has just become much trickier for state operatives because the Constitutional Court has reiterated that several aspects of the country's act regulating the interception of communications are unlawful.

The court's ruling on Thursday, which bolsters and confirms a previous high court ruling, has several implications, including that if surveillance is conducted on someone, they must be told at some point afterwards.

Current legislation also fails to provide "adequate safeguards" when surveillance is conducted on practising lawyers or journalists, and this must change.

It has further been found that there is no law that authorises bulk surveillance - "the interception of all internet traffic that enters or leaves South Africa, including the most personal information such as emails, video calls, location, and browsing history".

In a nutshell, the ruling is that the act relating to intercepting communications fails to:

Notify the subject of surveillance that such action was conducted on them as soon...