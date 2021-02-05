South Africa: Numsa Cries Foul As Greyhound, Citiliner Bus Services Hit the Covid-19 Wall

analysis

Greyhound bus service has blamed its closure on the impact of Covid-19 and travel restrictions. But the company appears to have suffered operating losses for years.

KAP Industrial Holdings, owner of the Greyhound and Citiliner bus operations, says the services will be terminated as of 15 February after 37 years in the industry.

In a statement on 3 February, KAP expressed "deep regret" at having to close down both the services.

"Declining passenger numbers and poor regulatory compliance in the bus passenger industry has resulted in both brands incurring significant operating losses for several years," said KAP subsidiary, Unitrans Passenger.

The situation was exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19 regulations which restricted inter-provincial travel, bus occupancy and the closure of the Zimbabwean and Mozambican borders, the company added.

Despite actions taken to reduce operating costs, optimise transport routes and introduce new technology and coaches, the company was unable to turn a profit, Unitrans Passenger said. It was in the process of consulting with all the affected stakeholders in contemplation of closure of the business.

"All tickets purchased for services after 15 February 2021 will be fully refunded and information regarding the process will be communicated through social media platforms and...