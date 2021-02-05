Tanzania: AKHST Launches New Tele-Medicine App for Patients

4 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

The Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania (AKHST) on Thursday launched 'Pigia Daktari App' as a new Tele-medicine mobile app to help Tanzanians to access quality, safe, and affordable services countrywide.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Aga Khan University Associate Dean, Prof Hussein Kidanto said the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Digital Health Resource Centre developed the app in collaboration with the Aga Khan Hospital Dar es Salaam to support the government's efforts in innovating technique that uses technology to enhance access to quality healthcare for communities.

He added that the App provides a strong guide for other health providers to acquire health care information, awareness and services available and reduce burden on health systems in the country.

Prof Kidanto noted that the government supports the innovation within the private and public health and will keep on encouraging strong partnerships.

He further said the Ministry of health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children will continue to strengthen its efforts and encourage health sector players to bridge existing gaps within the health care system and access to quality healthcare through joint efforts.

On his part, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sisawo Konteh said the Pigia Daktari App will address an emerging necessity and enable great access and utilization of safe quality health care without the patient having to visit a health facility.

He said the patients from across Tanzania will be able to have their timely consultations with different specialist consultation without visiting Dar es Salaam.

Mr Konteh added that Pigia Daktari App would be beneficial for a patient who wants to save time by not travelling too far to seek medical care from specialists, and who are unable to travel.

Pigia daktari App is an innovative digital health app platform and first launched across the global Aga Khan Health network, and a testimony of Tanzania's fastest growing socio-economic and technologies.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.