Tanzania: AKHST Launches New Tele-Medicine App for Patients

The Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania (AKHST) on Thursday launched 'Pigia Daktari App' as a new Tele-medicine mobile app to help Tanzanians to access quality, safe, and affordable services countrywide.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the Aga Khan University Associate Dean, Prof Hussein Kidanto said the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Digital Health Resource Centre developed the app in collaboration with the Aga Khan Hospital Dar es Salaam to support the government's efforts in innovating technique that uses technology to enhance access to quality healthcare for communities.

He added that the App provides a strong guide for other health providers to acquire health care information, awareness and services available and reduce burden on health systems in the country.

Prof Kidanto noted that the government supports the innovation within the private and public health and will keep on encouraging strong partnerships.

He further said the Ministry of health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children will continue to strengthen its efforts and encourage health sector players to bridge existing gaps within the health care system and access to quality healthcare through joint efforts.

On his part, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sisawo Konteh said the Pigia Daktari App will address an emerging necessity and enable great access and utilization of safe quality health care without the patient having to visit a health facility.

He said the patients from across Tanzania will be able to have their timely consultations with different specialist consultation without visiting Dar es Salaam.

Mr Konteh added that Pigia Daktari App would be beneficial for a patient who wants to save time by not travelling too far to seek medical care from specialists, and who are unable to travel.

Pigia daktari App is an innovative digital health app platform and first launched across the global Aga Khan Health network, and a testimony of Tanzania's fastest growing socio-economic and technologies.