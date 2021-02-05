Tanzania: Govt to Ban Plastic Fibers Ropes Production

THE government has expressed the intention of banning the use and production of plastic fibers ropes as a move to protecting investors in the sisal value chain.

That was said by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, while responding to a question by Korogwe Rural MP, Timotheo Mzava (CCM) who wanted to know the government's outline and strategies in improving the cultivation of strategic crops as well as ensuring their availability in the market.

"After banning the use of plastic carrier bags, the ban will now be on the use and production of plastic fibers ropes to protect investors in the local industries and the interest of those in the value chain," said Mr Majaliwa.

Equally, he re-assured the MPs that the government is still committed in protecting and promoting investors especially those in the agriculture sector.

According to him, plans are underway to ban the production of plastic fibers to boost production of the Tanga-based factory which produces various products including sisal fibers being used to make paper, cloth, footwear, hats, bags and carpets, just to mention a few.

"Efforts are now directed on the promotion of local and foreign investments as well as the construction of processing industries, as the value addition in agricultural crops would offer farmers better prices and create jobs for Tanzanian youth," said the Premier.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa tasked the Ministry of Agriculture to review the warehouse receipt system on legumes efficiency if it is to remain applicable in strategic crop production.

He said the review would help farmers of lentils and legumes which are mostly cultivated by small scale farmers so that they get their payments on time.

According to him, most small scale farmers wish to get their money within a short period instead of using the warehouse receipt system that requires farmers to deliver their crops to the Cooperative Societies.

"The warehouse receipt system should be applicable for other crops such as cotton, tobacco, tea, coffee, cashew nuts and sisal, let's excuse these small scale farmers of lentils and legumes," he said.

Expounding further, Mr Majaliwa explained the advantages of using the warehouse receipt for farmers that it makes the farmers to get better prices when selling their crops in auctions.

He said, for example, a kilo of legumes can be sold at between 900/- and 1,200/- when marketed by primary Cooperative Societies not 600/- in ordinary market.

The system operates in a way that farmers receive part of the payments through banks directed in a system submitted by the primary cooperative societies.

The Premier's statement came in response to the question by Kwimba MP Shanif Mansoor (CCM) who wanted an explanation why small scale farmers, who should be paid cash money after selling their crops, are instead told to wait for a long time to be paid.

According to him, the directive by the Agriculture Ministry that all the crops should be sold through the warehouse receipt system does not favour small scale farmers.

Responding, the Prime Minister said selling crops through the warehouse receipt system requires a farmer to wait until the crops are sold by primary cooperative societies through auctions, an arrangement that takes some time to be concluded.