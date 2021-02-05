Tanzania: Magufuli Reforms Electrify Lawmakers Page

PRESIDENT John Magufuli's efforts to improve social services have won praise from lawmakers, who have said the Head of State has written history in his determination to improve people's wellbeing.

The MPs also expressed optimism that the government would maintain the speed of social services delivery in education, water, health and infrastructure in the next five years.

The MPs made the remarks separately as they were discussing the president's speech when he inaugurated the 12th Parliament. They said the president has set legacy which will not be erased.

Special Seats MP Juliana Shonza said for the past five years the government has disbursed over 2.2trl/- for 1,422 water projects that have helped to reduce water challenges to women.

She was optimistic that in the next five years the government would increase the budget for water projects to address the shortage, particularly in rural areas.

Her views echoed Zaitun Kaswai's remarks on the 512bn/- ambitious water project in Arusha. She appealed to government to also focus on drilling water wells in areas where it was hard to supply running water.

"I'm happy for the ongoing projects in health and water projects. For sure, we have got a focused leader working hard for the nation," she said.

Singida West MP Elibariki Kingu asked for government's intervention on the number of charges on meat processing factories, a move that would protect and promote more investments in Tanzania.

He said in Tanzania an investor in meat processing faces a total of 860m/- charges per year against those in Kenya and Ethiopia who pay an average of 1m/- per annum.

Mr Kingu said the number of nuisance taxes in the livestock industry frustrates investors, who might end up shutting down their businesses.

Mr Kingu noted that the Ministers for Livestock and Fisheries (Mashimba Ndaki) Industry and Trade (Geoffrey Mwambe), as well as the one in the docket of Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo should act promptly for the betterment of the country.

"They have to make decisions instead of keeping waiting for directives from the Head of State. You better be fired after making a decision instead of being sacked for failure to make any decision for the country," he said.

Earlier, the Kibiti MP Twaha Mpembenwe, apart from commending the government for bringing development projects in his constituency, spoke on the importance of stabilising the price of cashew nuts so that prices of the commodity from Coast, Mtwara and Lindi regions can match.

He said for a long time cashews from Coast Region have been sold at lower prices compared to those from Mtwara and Lindi regions.

"The Grade One cashew nut from Coast region is sold at 800/- per kilogramme while the price of cashews of the same quality from Mtwara is 2,700/-. I am kindly asking the government to consider it," he said suggesting for the possibility of the auctions to be done on the same day to avoid illegal price fixing.