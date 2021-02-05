Nigeria: Buhari Appoints Buratai, Other Ex-Service Chiefs As Ambassadors

4 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Former Chief Of Army Staff, as a non-career ambassador, subject to the confirmation of the senate.

The President also appointed all the ex-Service Chiefs who served alongside Buratai and were replaced last week.

They are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

Special Adviser To The President On Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the appointments in a statement.

"In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate," read a letter the president sent to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate.

The president appointed the Ex-Service Chiefs in 2015 and refused to bow to the pressure of relieving them of their duties until they "voluntarily resigned".

Due to the rising insecurity across the country, different stakeholders had asked the president to inject fresh hands into the war against insecurity.

Last week, the President finally announced Maj Gen LEO Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj Gen I Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM IO Amao as Chief of Air Staff.

