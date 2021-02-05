Nigeria: NIMET Commissions Weather Station At Kashare Varsity

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has commissioned an upgraded weather station at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

Speaking after the commissioning, Director General of the agency, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said the station would help in rendering drought and flooding early warning mechanisms to the neighbouring communities.

He added that it would also serve as a practical station for students and researchers in the university and beyond.

Mashi also commended the university's management for demonstrating commitment in the areas of weather information and assured of his agency's support.

The DG added that in the last four years, over 200 Weather Observatory Stations were established across the country, from 54 weather stations when he took over in 2017.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Alhassan Mohammed Gani said the collaboration between the university and the NiMet has resulted in improvement of reading and recording of weather parameters, dissemination of local weather phenomenon and sensitisation on weather and weather related issues within the university and its environs.