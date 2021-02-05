Nigeria: NIMET Commissions Weather Station At Kashare Varsity

29 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has commissioned an upgraded weather station at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

Speaking after the commissioning, Director General of the agency, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, said the station would help in rendering drought and flooding early warning mechanisms to the neighbouring communities.

He added that it would also serve as a practical station for students and researchers in the university and beyond.

Mashi also commended the university's management for demonstrating commitment in the areas of weather information and assured of his agency's support.

The DG added that in the last four years, over 200 Weather Observatory Stations were established across the country, from 54 weather stations when he took over in 2017.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Alhassan Mohammed Gani said the collaboration between the university and the NiMet has resulted in improvement of reading and recording of weather parameters, dissemination of local weather phenomenon and sensitisation on weather and weather related issues within the university and its environs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.