Uganda: Bobi Wine's Wife Flies to the USA

4 February 2021
Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine's wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has reportedly left the country for the US.

Media reports in the country indicate she left to join her kids who left the country days before the January 14 general elections. She reportedly left aboard Qatar Airways, via Doha, as there are no direct flights between Kampala and the USA.

Photos of Barbie at the Entebbe airport on Tuesday have been seen on social media.

Last month, Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, claimed he had received credible reports that President Yoweri Museveni had planned to abduct his kids during the electioneering period.

Without sharing evidence, Bobi Wine said unknown people had been trailing his kids for weeks.

"I received credible information of pending physical attacks on my wife and (the) kidnap of our children," he claimed.

The kids have reportedly been staying with Barbie's sister.

Soon after, Bobi Wine and Barbie were detained at his Kampala home for 10 days by the police and army who blocked all entrances to their palatial home.

The politician and his wife only tasted freedom after the court ordered the security forces to vacate the premises.

Police argued they were locking Bobi Wine and his family at his home for his own safety and have vowed to continue monitoring him. Barbie's departure comes at a time her husband has launched a legal battle against President Museveni at the Supreme Court. Bobi Wine who finished a distant second in the polls with just over 3 million votes behind the incumbent is seeking to nullify the elections on the premise it was rigged in favour of the winner.

