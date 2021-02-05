Cameroon: Biblio - Understanding Ancient Animal, Plant Remains

"Essentials of Palaeontology" by Prof. Njilah Isaac Konfor of the University of Yaounde I was published in 2020.

Studying the past, especially the ancient past, is important in understanding how much our environment has evolved. While archaeology, a branch of History, studies the mode of life of ancient people, Earth Science or Geology does same through Palaeontology. Palaeontology, on the other hand, focuses on fossils or remains of ancient animals and plants of past geological ages that have been wholly or partially preserved in rocks of the Earth's crust.

Given that material on Palaeontology tends to be scarce or available only in voluminous books written by foreign authors, Njilah Isaac Konfor, a Professor of Geology at the University of Yaounde I, has decided to make the task easier for fossil collectors, secondary, high school and undergraduate students. Thus, the publication in July 2020 of the 212-page "Essentials of Palaeontology" by Maryland Printers, Bamenda. Copiously illustrated with diagrams and pictures - though all in black and white - the author tries to be simple as much as possible thereby rendering the subject considered by many as difficult, within the reach of the lay man.

"The merits of this work by Prof. Njilah Isaac is to permit the best dissemination of the Science of Palaeontology through simple explanations, easy to understand diagrams and good quality photographs... . To students of geology, the subject is presented here in a way that will give them a grasp of fundamental ideas and introduce them to the relevant literature in which they can pursue the subject," notes Emmanuel Ndjeng, an Associate Professor of Palaeontology, in his foreword.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The book is divided into 12 chapters. These are introduction to palaeontology, phylum porifera (simple multi-cellular aquatic organisms without nervous system); phylum coelenterate/cnidaria (phylum bryozoa (tiny colonial sessile aquatic organisms); phylum brachiopoda (bottom-dwelling bivalve marine animals); and phylum echinnodermata (marine creatures with guts, mouths and anuses, but lack heads, hearts and excretory systems).

The other chapters talk about phylum mollusc: class cephalopoda (a diverse phylum with shelled and unshelled forms); phylum mollusc: class gastropoda (molluscs with long bodies, large heads and flattened feet); and phylum mollusc: lamellibranchia/bivalvia (marine and fresh water molluscs with laterally compressed bodies enclosed by two calcareous valves).

Chapter 10 deals with phylum arthropoda (creatures with segmented bodies, paired joined limbs exoskeletons that periodically loses its skin), chapter 11 with phylum hemichordata (small soft body worm-like organisms that fall between vertebrates and invertebrates), while chapter 12 is on plant fossils.