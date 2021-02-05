Nigeria: D'Tigress Coach, Hughley Optimistic Despite Tough Olympics Draw

4 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Head Coach of D'Tigress, Otis Hughley is confident his team will do the country proud at the forthcoming Olympics despite being drawn in the 'group of death'.

Nigeria was on Tuesday drawn in Group B along with world champions, USA and world number 5 France as well as host nation Japan.

Hughley has since described the USA and France as familiar foes.

"We met USA and France at the last World Cup in Spain and again faced the USA at the Olympics Qualifying Tournament in Serbia last year where we qualified for the Olympics."

Otis who led the team to the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup thereby setting an African record before winning the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket championship noted that, "We are mindful of the threat these teams pose to us including Japan who are ranked 10th in the FIBA ranking. We are going to prepare adequately to ensure that when the time comes, we will be ready."

D'Tigress are currently camped in Atlanta, USA months before the games under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis.

The Olympics games will be held between 23rd of July and 8th of August, 2021 after its initial postponement due to COVID-19.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.