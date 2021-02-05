Nigeria: D'Tigress Coach, Hughley Optimistic Despite Tough Olympics Draw

The Head Coach of D'Tigress, Otis Hughley is confident his team will do the country proud at the forthcoming Olympics despite being drawn in the 'group of death'.

Nigeria was on Tuesday drawn in Group B along with world champions, USA and world number 5 France as well as host nation Japan.

Hughley has since described the USA and France as familiar foes.

"We met USA and France at the last World Cup in Spain and again faced the USA at the Olympics Qualifying Tournament in Serbia last year where we qualified for the Olympics."

Otis who led the team to the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup thereby setting an African record before winning the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket championship noted that, "We are mindful of the threat these teams pose to us including Japan who are ranked 10th in the FIBA ranking. We are going to prepare adequately to ensure that when the time comes, we will be ready."

D'Tigress are currently camped in Atlanta, USA months before the games under the watchful eyes of Coach Otis.

The Olympics games will be held between 23rd of July and 8th of August, 2021 after its initial postponement due to COVID-19.