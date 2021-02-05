Ethiopia: Diaspora Urged to Counter Fake News

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian American Civil Council (EACC) has urged the Ethiopian Diaspora community to expose groups who attempt to give a false representation of government's law enforcement operation in Tigray State and the current situation of the country.

EACC Chairperson Deacon Yosef Teferi recently told local media that various anti-Ethiopia elements have been engaging in fabricating and disseminating false information about the country by allocating huge sum of money and hiring lobbyists around the world. "We do not have to spend as much money as they do to expose the fake news because we have the truth."

"These groups are working day in, day out to get their distorted information to international institutions including media organizations," he said, adding that Ethiopians should be proactive to detect and uncover cases of disinformation and avail verifiable information to the international community about the objective reality of the country.

Noting that the social media, mostly the Twitter is a tool for users to publish and distribute fake news, Yosef called on strong measures to regulate false contents in the platform. The recent appeal Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) made to Ethiopians in the Diaspora to fight misinformation and disinformation is timely and very important.

The chairperson further stated that a woman who promotes the ideology of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the name of journalism has appeared at the forum which was organized by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

During the forum, which was attended by the Chairperson of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Weldon Meeks and focused on African issues, she provided distorted information and misled the Committee regarding the current situation of Ethiopia. "Following this, the Ethiopian

American Civic Council (EACC) and Ethiopian Advocacy Network (EAN) submitted a letter to the Chairperson requesting corrective action."

"As we have explained in our letter to organizers of the forum that the woman was being invited as a journalist but she conveyed biased narratives as a party activist and failed as a journalist."

The woman failed to mention the remarkable works Tigray's Interim Administration has been carrying out in supplying aid and public service amidst of difficult circumstances, he said. "On the humanitarian front, she failed to mention the work being done by various NGOs."

Yosef also urged the Committee to readdress the issue by bringing independent experts to provide balanced and accurate information.

When preparing discussions, the Committee needs to invite experts who present the real situation of the country in a balanced manner instead of inviting biased and unqualified individuals, the chairperson insisted.