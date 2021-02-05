Ethiopia: ENDF Warns of Suing Those Spewing Lies

The ongoing smear campaigns against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) on social media are intentionally being carried out by some Irresponsible individuals and junta's apologists, therefore, ENDF would take legal actions against those who are spewing lies about the Ethiopian army, ENDF Chief of Staff General Birhanu Jula said.

The general further said since the TPLF junta was terribly defeated at the battlefields, its sympathizers have opened information war against the ENDF and they are busy at spreading false information on every available media outlets.

Gen. Birhanu told local media that members of the ENDF are now keeping peace and order in Tigray State. "The law enforcement operation was over and now we are searching for few junta's fugitives apart from supporting Tigray interim administration in its efforts of rehabilitating the state ."

Members of the ENDF have been taking part in re-establishing the security service and delivering humanitarian aid to the affected people in the state, he added.

Regarding the alleged sexual violence against women and widespread robberies in the state , the chief of staff said that most of such reports are fabricated ones and far from truth. " The junta itself and the whole world know that Ethiopian army is well -mannered and put the public's interests and security first under any circumstances. Hence ,these are pretty lame accusations."

He, moreover, said that the Ethiopian soldiers have been showered with accolades by international community as they have been playing pivotal role in the international peacekeeping mission