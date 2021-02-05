Ethiopia: ENDF Warns of Suing Those Spewing Lies

4 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

The ongoing smear campaigns against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) on social media are intentionally being carried out by some Irresponsible individuals and junta's apologists, therefore, ENDF would take legal actions against those who are spewing lies about the Ethiopian army, ENDF Chief of Staff General Birhanu Jula said.

The general further said since the TPLF junta was terribly defeated at the battlefields, its sympathizers have opened information war against the ENDF and they are busy at spreading false information on every available media outlets.

Gen. Birhanu told local media that members of the ENDF are now keeping peace and order in Tigray State. "The law enforcement operation was over and now we are searching for few junta's fugitives apart from supporting Tigray interim administration in its efforts of rehabilitating the state ."

Members of the ENDF have been taking part in re-establishing the security service and delivering humanitarian aid to the affected people in the state, he added.

Regarding the alleged sexual violence against women and widespread robberies in the state , the chief of staff said that most of such reports are fabricated ones and far from truth. " The junta itself and the whole world know that Ethiopian army is well -mannered and put the public's interests and security first under any circumstances. Hence ,these are pretty lame accusations."

He, moreover, said that the Ethiopian soldiers have been showered with accolades by international community as they have been playing pivotal role in the international peacekeeping mission

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.