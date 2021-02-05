Nigeria: 37 Herdsmen, 5,000 Cows Chased Out of Ondo Forest Reserves

4 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bola Ojuola

At least, 37 herdsmen and 5, 000 cows illegally occupying the Ondo State's forest reserves have been chased out by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, for violating the order of the state government.

This followed the recent order handed down by state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, that all herdsmen illegally occupying the state's forest reserves should leave or register with the state government to make their operations legitimate.

It was gathered that in spite of the order, the herdsmen have remained in the forest, prompting Amotekun corps to chased out some of them.

The state Commander of the Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this, said his men were still in the forest to flush out the remaining erring herders.

Adeleye said some of the herdsmen, who could not cope with the terms and conditions of the state government, had met with the corps and had opted to move out of the state peacefully.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested in Ala, Oda and Ofosu forests of the state.

He said: "Some of them have opted to leave the state because they couldn't meet with our terms and conditions.

"They came through the Chairman of Miyatti Allah in the state.

"Some opted to go to Osun, Edo and Kogi States.

"So, our men escorted them to the boundaries of those states.

"We have to monitor their movements out of the state so that they would not destroy farms on their way out.

"37 herders have been arrested with about 5, 000 cows.

"Majority of the herders have been coming to us through their chairman and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Hausa Matters.

"We will hand over the culprits to the chairman to lead them out and anybody caught again after this would be arrested and prosecuted."

The Amotekun boss implored the farmers to always call on the corps whenever the cows invaded and destroyed their farms, saying the corps would respond immediate.

