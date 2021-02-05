Ethiopia: Egypt's Conspiracy, Ethiopia's Diplomacy Towards the Nile Upstream Countries

With Egypt deliberately entering at loggerhead with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) talks, the country is seeking to establish strong relations with upstream countries particularly the DRC. Cairo is also on a smear mission to establish unholy alliances to sway upstream countries politically as technical negotiations between Cairo and Addis Ababa on dam remain at a standstill.

The continued negotiation over the GERD among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan has produced no meaningful binding agreement so far. This and other motives once again pushed the Egyptian political administration to renew its policy based on mending and strengthening its relationship with other Nile upstream countries in the equatorial lakes region, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been one of Egypt's political and strategic allies since the beginning of the Nile water dispute. Since there have been high-level visits between the two countries.

Egypt is wrongfully trying to portray itself as an ally of the upstream countries while its acts prove the opposite. That fact that the country is trying to prevent the construction of GERD is an case in point. There could be no solid fact about Egypt's real identity other than its acts on the GERD talks as well.

However, with Ethiopia having a real cause and reasonable arguments, upstream countries do understand the purpose of the construction of the flagship project. And, Ethiopia has strengthened its diplomatic works once again. This in fact is an antidote to Egypt's age-old conspiracy to sow discord among the upstream countries of the Nile.

Last week, FDRE Pesident Sahle-Work Zewde paid visit to Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of the upstream riparian countries of the Nile waters. She discussed with the leaders of the two countries on regional and continental issues of bilateral and multilateral affairs.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald that President Sahle-Work Zewde's visit to the upstream countries of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the week is part of diplomatic initiative by Ethiopia. The president's visit to the two countries was successful in setting out plans to increase diplomatic engagements.

"The discussions enlighten our African brothers on some national issues like GERD, border dispute with Sudan and the law enforcement process held in the country for the past two months."

Regarding the GERD, Ethiopia is committed to the trilateral negotiation that has been going on under the auspices of the AU and Ethiopia would like to see he process succeed as it is a stanch proponent of the concept of African solutions to African problems.

The messages the president conveyed during her visit to the countries was that Ethiopia believes that the three countries will reach an agreement that all parties would accept without harming one another through win-win process. "We will continue negotiation until we find possible solution which agreed all of us over this issue. Ethiopia has good relationship with all African brothers and will continue to further strengthen our relation."

On the contrary, Dina said the intention of Egypt's move to upper riparian states is clear as it keeps undermining the negotiation over the GERD. However, Ethiopia's recent visit goes beyond water issues. Egypt's relations with upstream countries do not bother Ethiopia.

In fact, Ethiopia has been strong partner in ensuring peace and stability in the region. He recalled that Ethiopia's role in restoring and building peace during the time the DRC had faced in the 1960s.

Egypt is leaving no stone unturned to create confusion on the Nile politics. Egypt is now worried in finding new alliances from the basin countries no matter how absurd its logic is.

There remains strong argument that Egypt and Sudan are intentionally delaying the AU-led negotiation so that they can rely on new leadership of the AU to meet their ends.

However Dina said the country's chairmanship over the negotiation will not negatively affect Ethiopia's principle-based negotiation.

Ethiopia gives credit to outgoing AU Chairperson South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for his relentless efforts in bringing the tripartite parties together to find possible solutions regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). He played pivotal in bringing the three countries together and as he proceed the negotiation smoothly despite all hindrances.

"We should continue from where we have stopped and hopefully the African initiative will continue so as to find solutions. The trilateral talk will continue and the new AU chairmanship headed by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will take over the negotiation and Ethiopia remains fully confident on the AU-led negotiation and the principle of 'African solutions to African problems'.

A key historical moment was celebrated when the first-year filling of the GERD was achieved, with no effect at all on the downstream flow of the Nile River. The filling of the dam was made possible by a particularly heavy rainy season.

Regarding the first round filling President Sahle-Work commented that the "day will forever remain an historic day for Ethiopia and Ethiopians. "We are translating our dreams into reality." She recalled that generations of Ethiopians and former leaders had sought to utilize the Nile waters but failed because of "innumerable obstacles".

"Despite failures," she said, "they were rightfully hopeful that future generations of Ethiopians will one day +build a dam on the river.

According to the President, Ethiopia's move to utilize of the Nile waters creates an opportunity to further strengthen cross-border relations among neighboring countries.

"The development of the dam has reached a point of no return, a triumph for all stakeholders who have been trying hard to build peace and ensure security in the region," she added.

Now and for the future, Ethiopia is always looking for amicable solutions regarding GERD rather than moving here and there and rushing for unwanted things.

"We would like to reach on amicable solutions on the outstanding issues of the GERD as the dam is being respecting international law governing trans-boundary resources."

So far, Ethiopia has continuously noted that the project will not harm any of downstream countries and the intention of building the project is to connect millions of homes to the grid.

The importance of the renaissance dam, construction is aimed at bolstering the economy in the country, where more than half of the population currently lives without access to electricity. And, the construction of GERD brings people's hope more close to the reality.

In this regard, the government of Ethiopia achieved the first round filling successfully and keeps working for the second round. At the same time Egyptian are looking for all possible ways to postpone the second round filling.