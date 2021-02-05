Africa: Uganda Edge Tanzania in U-20 AFCON Warm Up

A lone goal from Basangwa Richard was enough for Uganda U-20 to beat counterparts Tanzania 1-0 on Wednesday night at Azam Complex Stadium, Dar es Salaam in a warm-up for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Uganda and Tanzania are the East and Central Africa zone (CECAFA) representatives in the U-20 AFCON, set to kick-off on 14th of this month.

Basangwa Richard headed what proved to be the match lone goal in the 42nd minute, connecting a freekick from the left.

Uganda were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after Samuel Jackson handed the ball inside the box however Bogere hit the post of Tanzania goalie, Mgore.

Uganda are placed in Group A with hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique, while Tanzania play in Group C beside Ghana, Gambia and Morocco. Group B includes Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central African Republic.