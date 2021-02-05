Africa: Uganda Edge Tanzania in U-20 AFCON Warm Up

4 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A lone goal from Basangwa Richard was enough for Uganda U-20 to beat counterparts Tanzania 1-0 on Wednesday night at Azam Complex Stadium, Dar es Salaam in a warm-up for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Uganda and Tanzania are the East and Central Africa zone (CECAFA) representatives in the U-20 AFCON, set to kick-off on 14th of this month.

Basangwa Richard headed what proved to be the match lone goal in the 42nd minute, connecting a freekick from the left.

Uganda were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after Samuel Jackson handed the ball inside the box however Bogere hit the post of Tanzania goalie, Mgore.

Uganda are placed in Group A with hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique, while Tanzania play in Group C beside Ghana, Gambia and Morocco. Group B includes Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central African Republic.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.