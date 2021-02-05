Sudan: Arms, Ammo, Explosives Seized in South Kordofan Raids

4 February 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — The Joint Forces in South Kordofan have seize large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the state capital of Kadugli, following raids carried out on several quarters of the city. The raid was carried out as implementation to the security committee's decisions and against the backdrop of the recent sabotage incidents in the state.

The Commander of Battalion 55 and Head of the Kadugli Security Committee, Brig Abdalla Abdoon, said in a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the joint forces also seized quantities of drugs, electronic devices, strategic commodities, and unlicensed vehicles.

He said the Armed Forces would remain the source of safety and stability and "the sole protector of the territories of the homeland".

In mid-January, the Governor of South Kordofan imposed a number of measures in Kadugli in an attempt to contain violent incidents in the town. In addition to a curfew, Governor Hamid El Bashir ordered a ban on carrying weapons in public places and markets, including members of the military.

The residents of Kadugli have been complaining about rampant insecurity in the town and its surroundings for months.

In late December 2020, a number of angry people blocked the main roads in Kadugli, in protest against the "current state of lawlessness". The protestors explained that they cannot leave their homes after 20:00 for fear of being robbed. A week later, they demonstrated again against the widespread insecurity.

