Rwanda: Mukura VC Looking for New Head Coach

4 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The management of Mukura Victory Sport are looking for a new head coach who will take over the club for the next two seasons, Times Sport can confirm.

The move follows the sacking of Frenchman Djilali Bahloul in January following poor performances in the opening games of the recently-suspended Rwanda Premier League.

The former Olympique de Marseille forward signed for the Huye-based club in October to become their head coach for two years following the departure of Spaniard Tony Hernandez in September.

He was, however, sacked after failing to secure a single win in three matches, putting the club at the bottom of the league table with just one point out of a possible nine.

Jerome Gasana, the club's Technical Director, told Times Sport that they took a decision to hire a new coach after realising that Bahloul's coaching methods and relationship with the players was not good which was worsened by the poor results that he presided over.

"When we looked at his CV, we were so impressed and excited that we had got a perfect coach for our team but we are later disappointed by his performance. To be honest, we were not convinced by his coaching methods," Gasana said.

"We want a coach who meets our club's philosophy. That's why we are searching for a new head coach and we hope to finalise his appointment before the league resumes," he added.

According to Gasana, the new coach will be tasked to challenge for the premier league as well as bring back the identity of the club's playing style.

He will also be tasked to build the club around young players promoted from its academy.

Without identifying names, Gasana revealed that the club has so far received 12 applications from different coaches, local and foreign, and the administration is is considering the option of interviewing the candidates virtually.

With Olivier Nizeyimana back to the helm as the President of Mukura CV, the club is looking to quickly bounce back from the poor form shown at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and finish the season in a better position than last year.

They finished 4th in the 2019/20 season' behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police.

Nizeyimana's reappointment helped the club keep former main sponsor Volcano Express among their partners in addition to securing another Rwf 50m sponsorship deal with Hyundai Rwanda to add their revenues to those of the district's financial support.

The club, however, on Monday, February 1, announced a temporary layoff for its players and coaching staff until Rwanda Premier League resumes.

Read the original article on New Times.

