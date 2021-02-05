Zimbabwe to Vaccinate Citizens for Free After China's Pledge

4 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe on Thursday said it will vaccinate all its citizens against Covid-19 for free after China pledged to donate vaccines to the southern African country.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles up as the Health and Child Care minister, said the government will also buy additional vaccines to complement the donation from China.

China this week announced that Zimbabwe was among African countries set to receive vaccines to stop the spread of Covid-19, but did not disclose the quantities.

"We welcome and are very grateful to the People's Republic of China for its donation. The landmark gesture will achieve a milestone in combating the pandemic," Retired General Chiwenga said.

"The government of Zimbabwe has embarked on a deliberate programme to acquire more vaccines. It will rollout vaccination for free to all citizens who may wish to be vaccinated. The policy is inspired by humane morals ... that life should not be for sale."

Previous announcement

The announcement came a day after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said "private citizens" would pay for the Covid-19 vaccine jabs to help the government recoup costs of acquiring them.

Prof Ncube on Thursday issued a statement saying he had been misunderstood and that the vaccination would be free.

No timeliness have been given for the programme.

The government earlier said it required $100 million to buy 20 million vaccine doses to inoculate 60 percent of the population, or 10 million people, to achieve herd immunity.

Portia Mananganzira, director of epidemiology and disease control, said Zimbabwe was in talks with Russia and China on the supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Manangazira said the vaccines cost between $2.50 and $7 a shot.

Huge struggle

Zimbabwe has been struggling to contain the pandemic, with January turning out to be the worst month in terms of infections and deaths, since the first case was recorded in March last year.

Health experts say the surge in cases is being fueled by the South African variant of the coronavirus that is more infectious.

Zimbabwe reopened its borders for the Christmas holidays, a move which saw thousands of its citizens return home from South Africa.

As of February 3, the country had confirmed 33,964 Covid-19 cases, including 1,269 deaths and 27,391 recoveries.

Read the original article on Nation.

