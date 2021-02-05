Kenya: Sonko to Spend Weekend in Custody as Court Postpones Bail Ruling

Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Mike Sonko when he appeared before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court (file photo).
4 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will spend five more nights in police custody before he knows whether or not he will be released on bail.

This is after a Nairobi court on Thursday morning pushed ruling on his bailing application to on Tuesday next week, his lawyer Assa Nyakundi told the Nation.

The former Nairobi County boss was charged early this week in a Kiambu court.

He denied all 12 charges levelled against him.

The charges include assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property linked to alleged forced entry into a property in Buru Buru estate back in 2019.

He was accused of assaulting a Mr Alex Kioko, thereby occasioning him bodily harm. He is also accused, along with others not before court, of assaulting Mr Musyoki Kavunda and John Mungai Wanjiru at the same property.

He appeared before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Ataambo.

The prosecution is sought custodial orders to:

1. Detain him to conclude investigations

2. Take him to a Mombasa court where he has warrant of arrest for a pending case

3. Prevent him from accessing and intimidating witnesses

The former governor faced more charges on Wednesday evening related to terrorism.

This happened just hours after the former city county boss appeared at the Anti-Corruption Court for a mention of a case in which he is accused of demanding Sh10 million from a private company to grant it contract to collect revenue in the county.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

