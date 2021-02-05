Gambia: NFTR President Calls for Tax Compliance Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

President of The Network of Finance and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia chapter has disclosed that tax compliance and reduction is needed amid the negative impact of the deadly corona virus that has paralyzed businesses across the globe.

Abdoulie Nyockeh was speaking on Tuesday during a public private partnership (PPP) media dialogue held at The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event, he said,is the 5th NFTR Gambia chapter media engagement since its formation in 2019.

"Today's forum is part of the NFTR Gambia chapter action plan 2021, which was recently validated by various stakeholders and members of the network. The essence of the forum is to bring key players together and discuss tax compliance and the need for tax reduction or tax breaks due to the negative impact of the deadly pandemic coronavirus."

Nyockeh maintained that the primary objective of the NFTR Gambia chapter is to ensure that there is transparency in tax payment, acknowledging the role of the private sector in the payment of tax.

"Payment of tax is crucial to our economy considering the negative impact of the pandemic in 2020, there is need for government to consider and exercise tax breaks or tax reduction."

He explained further; "I believe this forum is geared toward establishing a strong partnership between the media, public and private sectors and map out the way forward for a better Gambia."

He thanked GCCI, GRA and The Gambia Bankers Association for collaboration and Jah Oil Company for their support, further urging other private sectors not to see NFTR as partners in development.

Lamin Cham editor-in-Chief at Standard Newspaper urged members of the network to go forward and sensitize the business community about issues relating to tax collection and how the tax money is used.

The media, he added, should be the eye and voice of the general public especially on issues relating to tax collections.

Alagie Jeng, acting director The Gambia Bankers Association said the forum marks another milestone achievement for the network, adding that the government and private sector have crucial role to play in national development.

Muhammad Saine, business developer at The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry said with the advent of the new government in 2017, a project was launched to change the economic outlook within the new found democracy.