Gambia: Meet Lyon - One of Gambia's Fast - Rising Photographers

For some it was fun, but for Alieu Njie widely known by his sobriquet- 'Lyon', photography is a profession like any other, which 'if channelled properly with time, one can discover and explore new techniques.

The 25-year-old is now one of Gambia's finest and fastest-rising photographers making his mark in the industry.

His styles and techno-savvy knowhow using the lens of the camera is just amazing. He recently got to show one of his biggest projects by displaying true African beauty in a form of a drama into pictures.

His expertise using the camera has enabled him to amass huge clients, as his studio is always inundated with clients especially those about to take a shoot for their pre-birthday celebrations, wedding, fashion nights and even album launching.

In a recent exclusive with The Point, Njie revealed that photography is like any other business or profession in The Gambia, adding that the more you are into it, the more you discover and explore new techniques.

"I was not lucky to have someone to guide me at the start but as time goes, I made research and was able to meet other big photographers who mentored me and help me how to edit through Photoshop. That's how I became a good photographer. I started sharing my work on social media platforms and this is how I get more connections." Lyon added.

His love for arts has never dwindled a minute and this to some extent has catapulted his inspiration through nature.

"I realized that the lens sees what the eyes can't and socialising with my clients keeps me going. I think everyone had his/her own ways that differentiate them from others." he noted.

Currently working on a new project, which is yet to be released, Lyon called on his fellow youth to believe in themselves in whatever they do and ignore negativity and learn from critics.