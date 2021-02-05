Gambia: Merck Foundation Partners First Lady to Mark World Cancer Day

Merck Foundation marked 'World Cancer Day 2021' with H. E. Madam FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia and Ambassador of Merck More than a Mother together with the Ministry of Health of The Gambia, through providing scholarship of oncology fellowship training to build cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of trained oncologists hence improve patients' access to quality & equitable cancer care in The Gambia and rest of Africa.

Through this program, the Foundation provided scholarship of one-year Fellowship to Dr Fatoumata Jaiteh, Gambian doctor, at the Tata Memorial Centre, India, to be the first oncologist in The Gambia.

Merck Foundation has provided scholarship of oncology training for more than 70 doctors from 24 African countries, many of them becoming the first oncologists in their countries.

"We have also provided scholarships to more than 25 Gambian Doctors in different specialties including Diabetes, sexual and reproductive medicines, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology, Respiratory medicine ones and Acute medicines and Fertility specialty training," said Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Launched in 2016, the Merck Cancer Access Program provides One-, two- and three-years fellowship, master degree, and Diploma programs for African doctors in India, Egypt, Kenya, and Malaysia.

Merck Foundation also recently introduced 2 years online PG Diploma in Cancer and Clinical Oncology from the UK.

Merck Foundation through its Merck Cancer Access Program has till date trained 70 Oncology Care Specialists from 24 countries such as Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, DRC, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and The Gambia."