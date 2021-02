The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 285 new positive cases, bringing its total cases ever confirmed since March to 27, 365.

It also reported the registration of 7 new deaths. Meanwhile, it has registered 22, 599 recoveries, 648 deaths while 4, 117 are currently under treatment.

In January there were 228 deaths representing 35% of total deaths since March 2020.