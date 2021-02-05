Gambia Calls On Myanmar Military to Release Detainees

4 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government expresses its concern over the recent military takeover in Myanmar, describing it as "worrisome political developments particularly with so many civilian leaders being detained."

In a news release, The Gambia government calls for their immediate release and respect for democratic norms and processes.

"Gambia's particular concern is for the welfare of the Rohingya minority group whose protection from genocide is what the Gambia has been seeking in the international court of justice."

"We are gravely concern that the same military leadership that marginalised the Rohingya has now seized full control of Myanmar government, and we fear they may launch another so-called "clearance operation" to rid the country of the approximately 600, 000 Rohingya who survived the last round of human rights violation. We are thus monitoring events very closely."

"Meanwhile, we emphasise that the court's provisional measures ordered in January 2020, are binding on Myanmar, no matter who heads the government. We demand that the military officials who have seized power abide by the court orders and Myanmar international obligations."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.