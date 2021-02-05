Kenya: Ruto Visits Coast on a Mission to Counter Kenyatta, Odinga BBI Gains

Deputy President William Ruto is on a mission to reverse the gains made by President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, who have stepped up campaigns to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The President and Mr Odinga have, for a fortnight, toured Mt Kenya, Nyanza and Coast.

Mr Kenyatta got assurance of support for the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill from ward representatives in central Kenya.

The DP is expected at the Coast today, touring Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

The Ruto visit comes hot in the heels of meetings by Mr Odinga's allies on Coast unity.

The DP has also been meeting rivals of President Kenyatta's supporters in Mt Kenya as he seeks to pile pressure on the Kieleweke brigade that is opposed to his presidential ambitions.

Mr Ruto will first tour Lunga Lunga where he will be hosted by area MP Khatib Mwashetani.

He will commission projects funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

According to Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, the DP will be at Kadongo grounds in Kisauni for a youth economic empowerment forum on Friday.

He will then head to Jomvu and Changamwe for similar engagements.

The DP's tour of Mombasa will end when he officiates the opening of Kwa Bullo Primary and Secondary schools and a meeting with boda bodas in Frere Town.

Former Senator Hassan Omar and the Nyali MP will host Dr Ruto in Mombasa.

"The DP has toured many parts of the country and is coming to the Coast with the same message of addressing issues affecting our people, which Mr Odinga has failed to," Mr Omar said.

The DP tours the region on the back of a campaign by local leaders on the region's unity.

The push is being spearheaded by Governor Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa and Kilifi's Amason Kingi, who appear to have side-lined MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and several other leaders allied to the DP.

Ms Jumwa's attempt to popularise Kadu Asili as the Coast regional outfit suffered a blow when party officials accused her of attempting to hijack it.

"We have talked with the DP and agreed to talk as leaders. We do not have to listen to Kingi who says the region should wait until June to have a party," the Malindi MP said.

Other MPs supporting the DP include Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Shariff Athman ( Lamu East), Feisal Bader (Msambweni) and Woman Representatives Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta) as well as Rehema Hassan (Tana River).

Mr Kingi on Monday called unity talks with at least 25 lawmakers and announced another meeting in Taita Taveta next week.

He said the region's six governors would be at the meeting.

Mr Omar dismissed plans by Mr Joho and Mr Kingi.

"The two have realised that their exit is imminent and now want to pamper the emotions of Coast people. Why are they talking of unity after all those years they have been in politics and leadership positions?" he asked.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who is an ally of Mr Odinga, said Dr Ruto cannot neutralise the ODM leader "through his few tour".

"Let them continue with their visits and see if they can succeed in their plans. Let them try and see how far they can go. One thing he and others need to know that the region is intact," Mr Nassir said.

2017 election losers

The DP has in the past few days been meeting 2017 election losers in Mt Kenya, especially from constituencies whose MPs support President Kenyatta.

Mr Duncan Maina, who lost to Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, visited Dr Ruto in Nairobi.

The Nyeri Town MP is one of the DP's harshest critics.

"Thank you DP for pricking the consciousness and conscience of ordinary Kenyans. We know the colonialists and their surrogates are immensely unhappy, " Mr Maina said after the Karen visit on Saturday.

The DP also met Nyeri businessman Njoroge Wainaina who lost to Kieni MP Kanini Kega in the last election.

Mr Wainaina contested the Kieni parliamentary seat for the second time after losing to Mr Kega in 2013.

Mr Kega dismissed the meeting as a ploy to seek popularity and money from the DP.

"They are just after the cash because the DP has deep pockets. This does not concern us. They can hold whatever meetings they want," Mr Kega said.

The DP also met Chinga Ward Representative Kirugu Thuku on Tuesday amid reports that the latter is gunning for the Othaya parliamentary seat.

Leaders who support Mr Kingi and Mr Joho include Senators Mohammed Faki (Mombasa) and his Kilifi counterpart Stewart Madzayo and MPs Ali Wario (Garsen) Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) Mishi Mboko (Likoni), William Kamoti (Rabai), Said Hiribae (Galole), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze).