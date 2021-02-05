Cameroon: U-20 AFCON Preparations - Junior Lions Fortify Tactics

They arrived Morocco on February 1, 2021 to finalise training ahead of the fast approaching continental jamboree.

Less than two weeks to the kick off of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (U-20 AFCON) on February 14, 2021 in Mauritania, Cameroon's selection has been bracing up for the event. Given that they will play the first match against host country Mauritania on February 14, 2021, the junior Lions are in Morocco to make final touches. They arrived the North African country on February 1, 2021and will reportedly sojourn there for ten days before moving to Mauritania to face their destiny. The team landed in Casablanca and will move to Rabat to continue preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The boys of coach Christophe Ousmanou while in Morocco will get acquainted with the climate similar to that of the competition ground, Mauritania. Their stay in Morocco will as well be spiced with friendly games. As of now, three friendlies against Burkina Faso, Gambia and Central African Republic have been programmed.

Before leaving for Morocco, the junior Lions had several successful local friendly encounters which went a long way to strengthen their skills. In the wee hours of Sunday January 31, 2021, the U-20 boys recorded a three-nil victory against local side Cosmos of Bafia at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. It was their last game on Cameroonian soil before taking off for Morocco. Playing the first game of the tournament seems to be scary, reason why the lions are doing all beforehand to be up-to-date.

Peculiar about this edition of the U-20 AFCON, is that it will be the first to be played with twelve teams instead of the traditional eight.