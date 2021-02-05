Kenya: More Misery for Gor and Wazito as FIFA Bans Both Clubs From Signing New Players

4 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Fifa has banned Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Wazito from signing new players effective this transfer window for failing to pay Tanzania winger Dickson Ambudo and Liberian national Augustin Otu Sh1.2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

The Sh1.2 million accrued from salary arrears and allowances for Ambudo while Otu sued Wazito for breach of contract and wrongful dismissal.

Ambudo and Otu had taken their former employers to the Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber and won their respective cases on December 16 and October 26 respectively.

In the ruling delivered at the time, both Gor and Wazito were given 45 days to pay the players the accrued amount or face the ban if they would have not complied by the end of the duration.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informed us that the debtor has not complied with its financial obligation in accordance with the decision of Fifa. In this regard we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today," read the letter addressed to the players lawyers, Gor Mahia and Wazito.

"Debtor member association is requested to immediately implement on the debtor, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at national level," added the letter.

Gor have already acquired the services of Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca, former captain Harun Shakava and Abdul Karim Nikiema Zoko from Burkina Faso both on a two year contracts.

On the other hand, Wazito acquired the services of Sofapaka midfielder Eli Asieche.

it remains to be seen whether Football kenya federation will revoke the transfers as the ban takes effect from this window to January next year.

Both teams can only sign new players from August next year but only after clearing the debts owed to Ambudo and Otu.

Ambudo, who currently plays for Dodoma Jiji in the Tanzanian Premier League, had one year stint at Gor and left at the expiry of his loan in July last year.

Otu was part of the 12 players who were sacked by the club in July last year. Among those who were on the chopping board under the instructions of Wazito owner Ricardo Bodoer were Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome and goalkeepers Steve Njung'e and Kevin Omondi.

Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issioffu Bourahana and Paul Acquah were the foreign players also sacked in the same window.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.