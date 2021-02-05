Kenya: More Misery for Gor and Wazito as FIFA Bans Both Clubs From Signing New Players

Fifa has banned Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Wazito from signing new players effective this transfer window for failing to pay Tanzania winger Dickson Ambudo and Liberian national Augustin Otu Sh1.2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

The Sh1.2 million accrued from salary arrears and allowances for Ambudo while Otu sued Wazito for breach of contract and wrongful dismissal.

Ambudo and Otu had taken their former employers to the Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber and won their respective cases on December 16 and October 26 respectively.

In the ruling delivered at the time, both Gor and Wazito were given 45 days to pay the players the accrued amount or face the ban if they would have not complied by the end of the duration.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informed us that the debtor has not complied with its financial obligation in accordance with the decision of Fifa. In this regard we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today," read the letter addressed to the players lawyers, Gor Mahia and Wazito.

"Debtor member association is requested to immediately implement on the debtor, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at national level," added the letter.

Gor have already acquired the services of Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca, former captain Harun Shakava and Abdul Karim Nikiema Zoko from Burkina Faso both on a two year contracts.

On the other hand, Wazito acquired the services of Sofapaka midfielder Eli Asieche.

it remains to be seen whether Football kenya federation will revoke the transfers as the ban takes effect from this window to January next year.

Both teams can only sign new players from August next year but only after clearing the debts owed to Ambudo and Otu.

Ambudo, who currently plays for Dodoma Jiji in the Tanzanian Premier League, had one year stint at Gor and left at the expiry of his loan in July last year.

Otu was part of the 12 players who were sacked by the club in July last year. Among those who were on the chopping board under the instructions of Wazito owner Ricardo Bodoer were Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome and goalkeepers Steve Njung'e and Kevin Omondi.

Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issioffu Bourahana and Paul Acquah were the foreign players also sacked in the same window.