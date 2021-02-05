Cameroon: Promoting Entrepreneurship - 80 Youths Women Empowered

4 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They received equipment and tools worth millions to assist them in their businesses and economic activities.

In a bit to reduce the economic hardship brought in by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiated a programme to empower 300 youth and women in the towns of Douala, Bafoussam, Yaounde, Buea and Bamenda.

After two weeks of intensive training on their specific domains, the 80 youths and women selected from Douala on Tuesday February 2, 2021 received equipment to assist in boasting their economic activities. The ceremony at the Littoral governor's esplanade gave an opportunity for the Assistant UNDP Resident Representative Alassane Ba to echo their willingness to empower women and youths in Cameroon. He said the women and youths have undergone training to manage both their businesses and the equipment offered them. Alassane Ba said UNDP launched a programme in 2020 to promote local entrepreneurship in a bit to support the Cameroon government to empower those highly touched by the pandemic so as to ameliorate their living standards. He added that the equipment will go a long way to enable the starters embark on their businesses and improve on their lives.

In his keynote address the Secretary General in the Littoral Governor's office Aboubakary Haman Tchiouto appreciated the UNDP for assisting youths and women in the Littoral region. He said the Covid-19 pandemic affected many Cameroonians and with this gesture, beneficiaries will pickup from scratch and improve on their livelihoods, He said the programme is in line with governments initiative to empower the young and women as they constitute a larger portion of the Cameroonian population. He asked the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment and tools.

