Zimbabwe: 3,236 Nabbed in One Day for Violating Covid-19 Regulations

Police say they arrested 3 236 people in one day nationwide for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations amid plans to scale up enforcement of the regulations with concerns some of its operatives were accepting bribes from the public.

In a statement Thursday, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the organisation had noted that some members of the public have become complacent and were now committing various offences which include unnecessary movement, liquor offences, among others.

"Meanwhile, 3 236 people were arrested on February 3 2021 for contravening Covid-19 regulations throughout the country.

"997 people were arrested for not wearing masks while 1 756 were nabbed for unnecessary movement," Nyathi said.

The total number of people arrested since March 30 2020 is now 389 944.

Nyathi said in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo, motorists were transporting commuters in open defiance of the lockdown measures.

He warned motorists against conniving with corrupt security service members to gain passage at check points.

"Members of the public should take note that the lockdown and curfew order are still in force and police will arrest all those found violating these regulations and ensure only essential service providers are accessing central business districts," said Nyathi.

ZRP reiterated its call for the public to stay at home, mask up and comply with all safety measures put in place.