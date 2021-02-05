Zimbabwe: 3,236 Nabbed in One Day for Violating Covid-19 Regulations

5 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Police say they arrested 3 236 people in one day nationwide for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations amid plans to scale up enforcement of the regulations with concerns some of its operatives were accepting bribes from the public.

In a statement Thursday, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the organisation had noted that some members of the public have become complacent and were now committing various offences which include unnecessary movement, liquor offences, among others.

"Meanwhile, 3 236 people were arrested on February 3 2021 for contravening Covid-19 regulations throughout the country.

"997 people were arrested for not wearing masks while 1 756 were nabbed for unnecessary movement," Nyathi said.

The total number of people arrested since March 30 2020 is now 389 944.

Nyathi said in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo, motorists were transporting commuters in open defiance of the lockdown measures.

He warned motorists against conniving with corrupt security service members to gain passage at check points.

"Members of the public should take note that the lockdown and curfew order are still in force and police will arrest all those found violating these regulations and ensure only essential service providers are accessing central business districts," said Nyathi.

ZRP reiterated its call for the public to stay at home, mask up and comply with all safety measures put in place.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.