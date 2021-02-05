Ghana: Plans to Establish Petroleum Hub Giving a Major Boost

Plans to establish a Petroleum Hub in the Jomoro Municipal Area in Western Region have been given a major boost following the assurance of the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Annor Adjei III to make land available for the project.

Awulae Adjei III gave the assurance at a consultative meeting organised by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority at the Jomoro Municipal Assembly as part of the regional level stakeholder engagement process for the preparation of Spatial Plans for the development of a Petroleum Hub in the Western Nzema Traditional Area.

He implored the government to fast track the land acquisition processes and pay the necessary compensation to those who would be affected to pave the way for the development of the project.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, Lawrence Z. Dakurah told the participants at the forum that the objective of the consultation was to solicit views of the stakeholders to ensure that no one was short-changed in the implementation of the project.

He said the Authority was working hard to prepare the Spatial Plans within the time frame to pave way for the full implementation of the project to enable the country to realise its full benefit.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Jomoro, Ernest Kofie noted that the project would attract investors into the area which would bring migrants into the area.

He said to that extent the Assembly was working hard to upgrade existing social infrastructure in the area to contain the pressure of the expected influx.

He added that the Municipal Assembly was in consultation with the stakeholders of the project to ensure that every stage of the project benefits the people in the area.

The petroleum hub is one of the government's strategic anchor initiatives to transform the economy.

The government needs about 20,000 acres of land along the coast of Western Nzema to establish the Petroleum Hub, which would accommodate other auxiliary facilities such as refineries, petrochemical plants, storage tanks for crude and finished products, jetties and berths.