Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Blames MDC Dominated Urban Councils for Housing Chaos

5 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has maintained his spotlight on MDC dominated urban authorities he blames for poor planning to a point where some homeowners have been settled on wetlands.

In the past few years, Harare, especially, has seen a lot of land fall into the hands of greedy land barons with strong political connections in both Zanu PF and MDC.

The barons have gone on to sell portions of the properties to desperate homeseekers who only realise their misfortunes when authorities send earthmoving machines to put down the homes in cruel fashion or the same homes are submerged in floods.

In his State Of The Nation Address Thursday, Mnangagwa said families who have suffered the misfortune should immediately be given open spaces to rebuild their homes.

"The current excess rains received across the country have exposed and lay bare the extent of the associated problems in unplanned urban settlements in our urban peri-urban and growth points," Mnangagwa said.

"Henceforth, relevant ministries are being constituted into working groups that will focus on social service delivery as well as arresting the negative impact of chaotic, unplanned illegal settlements, growth points, towns and cities.

"Meanwhile, alternative spaces have to be urgently identified and developed for relocation of families with houses built on wetlands and other undesignated areas.

"The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities with other ministries, departments and agencies must immediately identify such areas and ascertain the quantum of affected households."

Mnangagwa added, "Furthermore the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) should identify and designate all wetlands around the country as unsuitable spaces for human settlements.

"Going forward, boundaries marking rural and urban land must be enforced or redrawn according to relevant laws.

"The redress of this undesirable and worrisome situation is being urgently and decisively undertaken across all local authorities.

"The current urban local authorities have all failed us."

Information says corrupt Chitungwiza Town Council senior officials, councillors and land barons have continued parcelling out stands in undesignated areas despite repeated warnings by the government against the move.

Early this month, the Harare city council indicated it would demolish at least 11 000 houses built on illegally allocated land.

However, Local Government Minister July Moyo advised against the action.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.