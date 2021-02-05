Somalia: Al-Shabaab to Release Video Critical of Farmaajo Tenure Ahead of Somalia Elections

Al-Shabaab group said they will issue a 6 part documentary series on the performance of President Farmaajo's administration.

In a statement, the group said they are attempting to represent the "Somali public" with comprehensive research that combines an "accurate analysis" of the political situation in Somalia.

"The series documentaries series is the result of rigorous and extensive research and took a year to compile and prepare," Al-Shabaab said.

"It rellies exclusively on authentic reports and official documents to argue its case, using Farmaajo's speeches and campaign pledges during the 2017 elections as a basis in order to evaluate his administration,"

The group said the documentary will be released in both English and Somali languages and will compromise in 6 parts.

Last year the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in a report, officially labelled al-Shabaab militants as a transnational security threat in the East Africa region.

This comes barely a week after the militant group released a video of Manda bay attack in Lamu county in Kenya in which 3 Americans were killed.

As was shown in the video the attackers were from Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as Uganda and Tanzania.

Al-Shabaab controls parts of Somalia and has carried out attacks in neighbouring countries including Kenya.