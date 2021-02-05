Somalia: Somali Army Pursuing Renegade General Hud in Hiraan for Alleged Links to Al-Shabaab

The Deputy Commander of Somali National Army 27th Division, General Salah Yakub, claimed that General Abukar Hud is linked to Al-Shabaab.

During a press conference in Hiiraan General Yakub said that security forces thwarted an attack by General Hud against the HirShabelle administration.

"It is unfortunate that an official who holds high rank is firing heavy weaponry against his people," said Deputy Commander Salah Yakub.

The commander said security forces are currently conducting large-scale operations against General Hud's rebels and will arrest them.

"He is now being pursued by the forces and he will be captured I don't think he will survive that way,"

Forces allied to general Hud have clashed with HirShabelle forces on Thursday.

The number of casualties still remains scanty.

General Hud started fighting in Beledweyne after Ali Gudlawe was elected the president of HirShabelle saying his election violated clan form which dictated a new president should have come from Hiiraan region.