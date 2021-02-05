Uganda: Welcoming the Verdict in the Case Against Dominic Ongwen for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity

document

The United States welcomes the verdict in the case against former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander, Dominic Ongwen, for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is a significant step for justice and accountability for atrocities committed by the LRA. We hope that this verdict brings some measure of peace to the many victims.

The United States helped facilitate the voluntary surrender and transfer of Ongwen to the ICC in 2015. While we continue to believe the ICC is in need of significant reform, we are pleased to see Ongwen brought to justice. There was extensive outreach to victims' groups in northern Uganda during Ongwen's trial, including broadcasting of the trial to affected communities.

We hope Ongwen's conviction demonstrates to the people of Uganda that the perpetrators of the crimes committed against them will be held accountable, there will be justice, and the horrible legacy of the LRA's tactics to perpetuate and prolong violence and abuse will be addressed. The United States stands with all the victims of Ongwen and the LRA.

The United States continues to offer a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest, transfer, or conviction of Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army.