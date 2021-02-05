Liberia Tops Road Accidents

Liberia leads the number of motor road accidents globally, according to Transport Minister Samuel Wulue. Making the shocking revelation when he appeared before the Liberian Senate on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, Minister Wulue disclosed that most of these accidents are attributed to the current state of road conditions in the country.

He stressed an urgent need for government allocate sufficient financial resources in the National Budget to ensure that roads are adequately and timely rehabilitated to reduce the increasing wave of road accidents here.

The Transport Minister warned that if nothing were done about the growing wave of road accidents, Liberia risks more accident cases.

Mr. Wulue called on the 54th Legislature to seriously provide additional funds in upgrading roads that are currently depreciating due to lack of regular maintenance.

At the close of 2020, the Inter Ministerial Task Force which comprises the Ministry of Transport (MoT), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Ministry of Public Works (MPW), Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) held a joint program in Monrovia with several speakers calling for increased budgetary support to the Road Safety Secretariat (RSS) aimed at minimizing road accidents in Liberia.

In order to reduce the level of road accidents in the country, the government's Road Safety Secretariat (RSS) based at the Ministry of Transport has embarked on the 2nd Phase of the Road Safety Awareness and Sensitization campaign in four counties.

According to the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Lemuel O. Kleeme, and the Coordinator of Road Safety Secretariat at the Ministry of Transport, Mr. Samuel Wonasue, the campaign, slated for February 7-19, 2021, will be held in Bong, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount Counties respectively.

According to them, the awareness and sensitization campaign is aimed at providing road safety education to drivers, motorcyclists, tricyclists, pedestrians, marketers, students and workers, to help reduce the high rate of motor accidents across the country.

They disclosed that during the conduct of the awareness, the Road Safety Secretariat will hold stakeholders' meeting and also conduct Training-of-Trainers (TOT) workshops with local authorities, marketers, the transport unions, private and public school authorities as well as streets promotion and the distribution of road safety information flyers, stickers and T-shirts.

They added that the program will be held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County from 8:00AM to 6:00Pm daily as of February 1- 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Road Safety Secretariat of the Ministry of Transport is inviting all transport stakeholders and the general public during these activities.