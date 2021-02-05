Liberia: Sen. Wesseh Requests Weah's Message

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh has written the plenary of the Liberian Senate requesting that the senate made President George Manneh Weah and the Executive Branch of government to make available copies of this year's Annual Message.

President Weah on January 24, this year, made his fourth Annual Message to both members of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate in a joint special session in the William Richard Tolbert Joint Chambers at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

According to a communication read in the senate plenary Thursday February 04, signed by Sen. Wesseh "it has been a week since the President George Weah presented to the Liberian Legislature his administration's legislative agenda in line with article 58 of the 1986 Constitution, which state, The President shall, on the fourth working Monday in January of each year, present the administration's legislative program for the ensuing session, and shall once a year report to the Legislature on the state of the Republic. In presenting the economic condition of the Republic the report shall cover expenditure as well as income."

Sen. Wesseh, a stalwart of the former ruling Unity Party noted that the senate and his colleagues are aware, the report was verbally presented thereby making it impossible for legislators to do justice to what the framers of the constitution envisaged.

"Accordingly, I am appealing to plenary to request the president of Liberia to present to the senate written copies of the report in order for us to open up his legislative program for discussion and approval where necessary. We also need to see in clear terms, the expenditure as well as our national income," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn made motion that the leadership of the senate mandates its secretariat for communication to be sent to the Executive Mansion to request copies of the president's 2020/21 Annual Message.