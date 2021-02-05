Kenya Cracks the Whip On Sugar Smugglers

5 February 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — THE Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is intensifying a crackdown against unscrupulous elements smuggling sugar from neighbouring Uganda.

This is part of broader measures to detect and disrupt tax evasion schemes in East Africa's largest economy.

Most recently, Kapenguria law court has convicted two suspects found guilty of smuggling sugar from Uganda.

Kapenguria Senior Principal Magistrate, Samuel Mutai, found Leonard Rotino and Collins Ignatious Steekamp guilty of smuggling Uganda-manufactured 700 bags of sugar each weighing 50kg.

Rotino, importer of the goods, was sentenced to serve five years imprisonment or pay a fine of half the dutiable value of the goods which is Kshs 1,575 million (US$14 298).

Steekamp, a truck driver, was sentenced to pay a fine of Ksh 50 000.

The 700 bags of brown sugar were also forfeited to the revenue authority.

KRA investigation officers, with the assistance of Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers, arrested the pair and intercepted a truck carrying the sugar without import documents.

Importation of sugar into Kenya is regulated by the Sugar Directorate under Agriculture and Food Authority making it a restricted item.

Unscrupulous importers avoid the strict customs processes at designated border points at Busia, Lwakhakha, Malaba and Suam. They smuggle in sugar from Uganda using ungazetted border points such as Karita and Lokiriama.

The commodity is sold to consumers within the counties of Lodwar, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot.

"This amounts to unfair trade practices and occasions massive revenue loss to the Government," KRA stated.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.