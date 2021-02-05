Kenya: Move to Vet Aspirants' Academic Papers Good

5 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The new plan by the electoral commission to streamline vetting of qualifications of candidates seeking political seats is remarkable. In this respect, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has entered into a partnership with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) to verify the academic certificates of candidates seeking seats in Parliament and county assemblies in a bid to weed out those with fake credentials.

Among the requirements for leadership imposed by the Constitution is merit, suitability, competence and integrity. The electoral law prescribes minimum qualification for parliamentary and county assembly seats.

Underpinning this is the fact that a public officer must have a high level of education so as to be able to confront socioeconomic and political issues and provide solutions to them. In the age of information technology, leadership also requires global knowledge.

Yet the vetting is porous. Some people have managed to sneak their way through the system without the requisite knowledge and skills and, indeed, proved totally incapable of carrying out their legislative roles. They cannot comprehend issues, articulate their views and critique where necessary. This must stop; hence the need for thorough scrutiny of contestants.

However, the problem is not only those who fake their way; IEBC is also culpable. For, how come IEBC has been approving the nomination of candidates with dubious papers, even those known not to have gone beyond primary school?

Several unqualified individuals have been cleared to contest simply because of political patronage. But as it is wont to happen, most of them are crude, morally depraved and incorrigible.

Therefore, beyond checking the academic qualifications, IEBC has to crack the whip; enforce the law and weed out the dimwits. With the backing of KNQA, it will have solid justification to nullify nominations of those without suitable qualifications. And the Judiciary should also support this.

Ultimately, the electoral process must be cleaned up. A country that seeks to enter the ranks of the newly industrialised nations requires credible leadership.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.