Liberia: More U.S. Support for Armed Forces of Liberia

Monrovia — The newly-accredited U S Ambassador to Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy, has renewed his governments' continuous support to the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) in making the force more relevant to the people of Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy said his government will continue to partner with Ministry of National Defense and the AFL, stressing that, "It is a pleasure to work along with a partner like you because it makes the work easier."

"It is an inspiration that Liberia has come so far in the understanding of peacekeeping that Liberia is today a contributing nation to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations around Africa," he further indicated.

The Ambassador made the statement on Monday, February 1, 2021, when he paid a courtesy call on Liberia's Defense Boss, Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., (Rtd.), at the Barclay Training Center.

For his part, Minister Ziankahn assured the U S Government of enhanced partnership in sustaining Liberia's Defense sector.

The Defense Boss appreciated the United States Government for her increased support to the Armed Forces of Liberia peacekeeping operations. He particularly praised the leadership role being demonstrated by the U.S. leadership, emphasizing that, "We will do everything possible to get to where we are to get as partners."

The Defense Minister indicated that the US Government continues to play a vital role in training, equipping and mentoring personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia and staffers of the Ministry of National Defense.

He said, "We are committed partners based on a deeper root with the United States of America. The U S Government has been working on lots of projects that have rejuvenated the Armed Forces of Liberia to a 'force for good'."

At the same time the Government of the United States of America has stepped up its budget support by 25% to the AFL, which will now enable the AFL to send 40-45 soldiers to the United States for military studies under the International Military Training Program.

Several personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia and Defense staff have benefited from U S training programs at various U S Military institutions in the United States of America and other training programs around the world.

The United States Government has been very supportive in the growth and development of the new Liberian army by the provision of specialized training opportunities for the new military.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Liberia has been admitted into the ElsieFund. The ElsieFund is geared towards supporting more women's participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and is in support.