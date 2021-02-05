Liberia: Prosecution, Defense Lawyers Tell Clashing Narratives On Third Day of Sierra Leonean War Crimes Suspect Trial in Finland

5 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Saila Huusko, With New Narratives

Tampere — After two days of courtroom housekeeping and official reading of his charges, prosecution and defense lawyers continued to further present their arguments on Thursday in the trial of Sierra Leonean war crimes suspect Gibril Massaquoi. The two sides provided context within which each will argue their case going forward.

Massaquoi, 51, is charged with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Liberia between 1999 and 2003. Prosecutors say he committed and commanded the murder and rape of civilians in Lofa County and Monrovia, Liberia. Massaquoi denies the charges.

Prosecution, led by State Prosecutor Tom Laitinen, began the day by showing the court maps and aerial images of Lofa County, the northern Liberian country on the border with Sierra Leone. Their aim was to help the Finnish court understand the location and landscape of the events listed in the charges.

According to one charge, civilians had fled the village of Kamatahun Hassala to other villages. "Civilians were brought from these villages [to Kamatahun Hassala], upon orders from Massaquoi, and locked in houses. The houses were then set on fire," the prosecution told the court. Additional charges of violence in Kamatahun Hassala include the rape and killing of at least seven women.

The prosecution also showed images of the areas in Monrovia where Massaquoi allegedly killed and ordered the killing of civilians.

But Massaquoi's defense team refuted the prosecution's claims, reemphasizing their client was not in Liberia when the alleged offenses were carried out. Lawyers Kaarle Gummerus and Paula Sallinen argued that Massaquoi had traveled to Monrovia frequently due to his role as an RUF delegate, but that his last visit there happened in June 2001. According to them, Massaquoi had come to Monrovia collect some of his belongings but ended up having to flee for fear of violence.

Both prosecution and defense agreed that Massaquoi demonstrably held a high position within RUF, having been the RUF spokesman for a number of years as well as the group's delegate in Sierra Leone's peace process. "We will prove that somebody in Massaquoi's position had no motive to go to war on the side of Charles Taylor," said Gummerus, slamming the prosecution for having no evidence to convict the former him. "This case is all about the reliability of the witnesses' narratives, because they are the only evidence the prosecution has."

Around 80 witnesses are expected to testify in Liberia and Sierra Leone. This was seen as the best solution, given the court's relatively smaller size. This way, Laitinen explained to reporters earlier, the court would also not have to ask people to interrupt their lives in order to undertake extensive travel to attend court in Finland.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

