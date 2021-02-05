Liberia: 'Make Good Choices While You Are Young' - Deputy Speaker Fonati Koffa Cautions Youths

Monrovia — Deputy Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa has told young people to cultivate the habit of making good choices while they are young because, according to him, the choices they make could define their future.

He also cautioned them not to be afraid of making mistakes by taking chances in life because, according to him, the true measure of a man is not how they fall but their ability to stand and move forward.

"You have to learn to make good choices while you are young because when you get to my age you are in your future and most of what would happen is progression or regression. Learn to do the things that will prepare you for the future and your generation will be proud of," he said.

Serving as guest speaker at program marking the induction of the leadership of the United Methodist University (UMU) graduating class, he frowned on young people who he said cultivate the attitude of entitlement.

He cautioned young people to impress by demonstrating their capabilities of competence. "Stop trying to think you can pressure people to give you things you feel you are entitled to nobody will succumbed to your demand. The best way to get nothing from me is to demand something from me."

Deputy Speaker Koffa also launched a fund-raising rally to fund the refurbishing of the University Library by giving US$2,000.00. The cost of the project is US$6,000 it is the class project.

Meanwhile, Rep. Koffa has announced that part of President George Weah County Tour will see him dedicate a school in Grand Kru County. The School was funded by Representative Koffa foundation.