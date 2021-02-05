Liberia: Palm Springs Hotel Refutes Media Report of Its Managing Director's Involvement in Clandestine Business Transaction

5 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The management of Palm Spring Resort wishes to state that at no time its Managing Director, Najib Kamand has duped anyone or carried out any criminal activities in his business career.

As a responsible entity, we uphold all tenets of good business practice and abide by all laws of Liberia-both domestic and international.

Over the past time, a number of media outlets have published erroneous stories with the intent of portraying the manager as an unfriendly person-thus affecting the hotel in general.

It is a known fact in Liberia that, every business is undergoing through some financial and technical challenges.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier Turned Rebel Leader
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.