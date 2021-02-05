Liberia: Palm Springs Hotel Refutes Media Report of Its Managing Director's Involvement in Clandestine Business Transaction

Monrovia — The management of Palm Spring Resort wishes to state that at no time its Managing Director, Najib Kamand has duped anyone or carried out any criminal activities in his business career.

As a responsible entity, we uphold all tenets of good business practice and abide by all laws of Liberia-both domestic and international.

Over the past time, a number of media outlets have published erroneous stories with the intent of portraying the manager as an unfriendly person-thus affecting the hotel in general.

It is a known fact in Liberia that, every business is undergoing through some financial and technical challenges.