Malawi: Tay Grin's Fire Friday Live Show Return On Instagram, Raising Funds for Covid-19 Fight

Hip-hop artist Tay Grin is this Friday evening continuing with his popular show Grin's Fire Fridays on Instagram which he is using to raise money for the Covid-19 response.

The live show, hosted by Tay Grin (real name Limbani Kalirani), gives an opportunity to his followers to either call and talk to him or call and dance to a song of their choice or do any entertaining act.

Some have been mesmerising with their twerk dances and reciting poems, signing and jokes.

The most entertaining act stand a chance of winning K200 000 .

The artist said the show apart from entertainment is also raisiing awareness and funds in the fight against Covdi-19.

"Let us together help this cause," he said.

Nyau King raised K250 000 through the platform which he donated towards the Covid-19 Response Private Citizens initiative which is being championed by writer and social media influencer Stanely Onjezani Kenani.

He also donated 6 000 face masks to drivers and minibus conductors after legislator Noel Lipipa and Nyasa Limited donated.

The show starts at 9pm.