Malawi: Tay Grin's Fire Friday Live Show Return On Instagram, Raising Funds for Covid-19 Fight

5 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Hip-hop artist Tay Grin is this Friday evening continuing with his popular show Grin's Fire Fridays on Instagram which he is using to raise money for the Covid-19 response.

The live show, hosted by Tay Grin (real name Limbani Kalirani), gives an opportunity to his followers to either call and talk to him or call and dance to a song of their choice or do any entertaining act.

Some have been mesmerising with their twerk dances and reciting poems, signing and jokes.

The most entertaining act stand a chance of winning K200 000 .

The artist said the show apart from entertainment is also raisiing awareness and funds in the fight against Covdi-19.

"Let us together help this cause," he said.

Nyau King raised K250 000 through the platform which he donated towards the Covid-19 Response Private Citizens initiative which is being championed by writer and social media influencer Stanely Onjezani Kenani.

He also donated 6 000 face masks to drivers and minibus conductors after legislator Noel Lipipa and Nyasa Limited donated.

The show starts at 9pm.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Will Brilliant Billiat Ply Trade in Egypt, Reunite With Ex Coach?
Hague Court Convicts Ugandan Child Soldier, Rebel Leader Ongwen
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.