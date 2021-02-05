Zimbabwe: Zamar Spearheads Worship Marathon

Arts Correspondent

Award-wining gospel musician, Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube, is spearheading a rare worship event in collaboration with six other musicians this Sunday.

The initiative will see the musicians leading people in seven uninterrupted hours of worship online.

Some of the selected musicians to join Zamar in the worship marathon will be OnceMore Six, Gundo Gee, Khayalake, Blessing Jeduthun and Chairo.

The Herald caught up with Zamar from his South African base and he revealed that the initiative was part of the church's response to the coronavirus pandemic and also to bring forth revival in the body of Christ.

"The seven-hour worship marathon also known as the bottomless worship will see seven musicians coming together to lead worship in different languages to edify the church in these trying times," said Zamar.

"Each musician will have an hour to minister and will express themselves in their own genre. Something we believe will see a diverse audience engaging with us on this virtual event."

The former member of Joyous Celebration said it will be an all-inclusive platform.

"This initiative will be held monthly on the seventh of each month and will see both the established and budding voices in the gospel music circles sharing the platform to worship with believers in different parts of the world," said Zamar.

"We want to sanitise the atmosphere with these worship sessions. There are many people thinking that the church is silent about things beleaguering the world today, but we are not. Our way to respond is spiritual and this is one of the ways we shall do so."

Zamar explained the reason for holding the event on the seventh of each month.

"There aren't any spiritual connotations to the seven-hour session with seven ministers on the seventh day of each month," he said. "Biblically, seven represents perfection or completion. In this regards we want to completely surrender ourselves unto God and give our everything to God.

"We will worship God and he will hear our worship and we are certain that he will respond to us when we lift our voice in worship."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The "Kuregerera in Advance" singer also indicated that the plan was to minister with other musicians from around the globe on the platform.

"There was no special criteria used to select the individuals who will be ministering on the day," said Zamar. "Some of them are not even prominent in the music circles. However, the common factor about them is the fact that they love to worship.

"This is just the beginning of the initiative and we will be working with many other artists going forward. Hopefully we will have many nationalities represented on the platform."

Besides spearheading the bottomless worship project, Zamar has been working on some new content.

"I have been doing a lot of work in lockdown. I released my first single of the year on Monday titled "Zvinoda Nyasha". The track is from a live DVD recording which we will be releasing sometime this year," he said.

"Many thought I had abandoned my Zimbabwean family after releasing my Venda album last year, but I haven't. There is a lot of good content that we shall be releasing this year, so just watch the space."