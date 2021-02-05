Zimbabwe: Magacha Birthes 'Adam' in Video

Senior Arts Reporter

Award-winning gospel musician Sabastian Magacha has said his latest offering "Adam" is inspired by a truism that every human being has a purpose in life and is important.

Magacha, who this Sunday is set to drop the much awaited visuals on social media platforms to accompany the song, dismissed rumours that he had quit music as he was busy with new work.

The pint-sized musician who, of late, is working for a local charity organisation, Adam Molai Foundation, as their brand ambassador, said the Covid-19 pandemic had been a lesson for everyone and it was time not to despair, but to know and understand one's purpose in life.

"I can say the first man to be created in the Bible was Adam and I have been going through the book, understanding how God wants us to live," said Magacha. "Who knew about the Covid-19 and where it would lead us?

"The first part people need to understand is to know their purpose in life. We are all created differently, but in the eyes of the Lord we are equal. Everyone is 'Adam' of today, we need to show love and care for each other. We are in difficult times and we can conquer this if we adhere to what we are told."

Magacha said people should now embrace the new norm.

He said through the video, he wanted to show his other side.

"Me as a brand ambassador, I am much influenced by societal settings and my background, how I was brought up," said Magacha. "In the video, it talks of philanthropic work and that no one is above the law yet alone each and everyone's ideas can help develop whatever we want. We should love one another.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The inspiration comes from Genesis 2:15, which says: The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it."

Asked how he has been living under the lockdown settings, the "1+1" hit-maker said he was using the opportunity to write songs.

"Since for now the movement has been restricted, this is a good opportunity, to identify and discover yourself," said Magacha. "I have been staying at home, writing my songs. Luckily, I have a mini-studio at home, where I can rehearse and practise some of my new coming songs."

Magacha did not say anything about the new album, but confirmed that they will be releasing singles.

"We do not know where this will lead us," he said. "For now, dropping singles might be the best option and again I have other pending businesses that I have been working on."

After that successful and controversial stint on virtual platform with Ngoda TV, Magacha said he was also working on coming back to quench his fans who were always demanding for a show on social media.

The musician said he had been helping writing songs for other artists, but could not reveal the names of those he had assisted because of contractual basis.