Zimbabwe: ZRU Official Mnikwa Gets Top International Post

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union board members continue to be recognised by international organisations.

Abigail Mnikwa has been appointed to the Rugby Africa women rugby advisory sub-committee for leadership, training and conferences.

Her appointment comes barely three months after ZRU president, Aaron Jani, became an executive member of the Rugby Africa's women advisory committee.

The ZRU congratulated Mnikwa, on her appointment, saying this was a reward for her tireless work in uplifting the women's game and her involvement on the medical front.

"We wish you all the best in your new position at Rugby Africa, and the appointment is a vindication of the tremendous work you have done, and continue to do, for women's rugby in the country and the rugby medical fraternity," said the ZRU.

The seasoned administrator was informed, of her latest appointment, by Paulina Lanco, the women's rugby advisory committee chairperson, at the end of January.

"Following the agreement of the women's rugby advisory committee, the chairperson of the sub-committee, leadership, training and conferences, Regina Hellen Lunyolo, is pleased and honoured to inform you of your official appointment as a member of the same sub-committee.

"Your involvement in rugby, and the passion you show for your sector, and the function you occupy in the great and diverse field of rugby, are now rewarded and you fully deserve this new distinction," wrote Lanco.

Mnikwa, who has previously served as a physiotherapist for the country's national rugby team, in addition to several administrative roles, is the current chairperson of Zimbabwe women's rugby.

Rugby Africa's Women's Advisory Committee was established in September 2019, to advise all Rugby Africa committees on positive gender-inclusion practices, with a particular focus on women's rugby.